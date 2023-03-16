JMGO N1 ULTRA DLP triple laser 4K

The JMGO N1 Ultra is a new portable projector that is the subject of a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. It is in line with this new range of projectors fixed on a mobile support such as the Viewsonic M1, the Samsung Freestyle or the LG PU-700R.

In the case of the new JmGO, this is a gimbal that can be used as a base to stand on a table or to fix the projector to the ceiling. This device allows for 360 degree horizontal rotation and vertical tilt through an arc of 135 degrees.

The projector is equipped with a 0.47 inch DLP chip of Full HD native resolution with 4K XPR x4 (eXpanded Pixel Resolution) emulation. The projector adopts JMGO’s Microstructure Adaptive Laser Control (MALC) technology, which combines three solutions for optimizing three-laser light sources. It starts with the modular stacking of lasers, which promises 15% increased light efficiency in reproducing the most vivid colors. This is followed by a quadruple layer diffuser to improve uniformity and Dynamic Light Speckle Reducer technology to minimize “speckle” laser.

Manufacturer data suggests a light output of 4,000 ANSI lumens with a contrast ratio of 1,600:1 and the ability to cover 110% of the BT.2020 color space. The lens has a throw ratio of 1.2:1.

JMGO asserts that the N1 Ultra comes with a calibration that achieves a DeltaE level of less than 1. The projector is equipped with auto focus and auto keystone. It can also detect the presence of a screen and adjust accordingly to fill it correctly, without any adjustments being necessary.

The operating system is based on an Android TV 11 interface, entrusted to a MediaTek MT9629 SoC with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of integrated memory. You can use all apps from the Play Store, no limitations are reported. It has an MEMC (Motion Estimation Motion Compensation) image interpolation mode. The internal 2x10W audio system is made in collaboration with Dynaudio, . THE N1 Ultra is Dolby Audio certified and can also play DTS tracks.

Here is a summary of its features:

Specifications JMGO N1 ULTRA

The initial introductory price set at $1099 has already risen to $1299 and will continue to rise until the end of the fundraising campaign.

Author’s note: In view of my latest JmGO projector tests (see this blog) I have some doubts about the ability of this model to unleash passions and my enthusiasm, but who knows, a surprise may be on the way. YOU. Nevertheless, my doubts are reinforced by the fact that it is not possible for me to obtain a test specimen (despite my request to the manufacturer) to carry out measurements worthy of the name.