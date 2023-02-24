Home World Joan Queralt vuelve con “Dancing Naked Without A Parachute”
Joan Queralt vuelve con “Dancing Naked Without A Parachute”

The Barcelonan John Queralt returns, after three years off, accompanied by his renewed band The Seasicks (Cherry White in the bass, Edgar Vidal on the guitar and Mark Ullod in the battery).

“Dancing Naked Without A Parachute” is the new single that marks the return of the Barcelona singer-songwriter with an American sound, bordering on psychedelia, and a constant rhythmic base. The lyrics are an ode to optimism and appeal to find authenticity in oneself, to let go and launch.

The idea arose after the innumerable waves of Covid and at the right moment when people could already walk down the street without a mask and start sharing spaces with others. According to Queralt “the perfect moment to forget about prejudices and appreciate the authenticity of each one”. The single was recorded at IKStudio BCN and mixed and mastered Ignasi Miranda. Also, this year, Joan Queralt & The Seasicks will finish recording their fourth studio album “AI Bizarre Metaverse Club” that will see the light at the end of 2023.

You can see Joan Queralt & The Seasicks in L’Hospitalet (22 April, Fira de la Cervesa Artesana), Barcelona (28 April, Sala La Tèxtil) and Badalona (27 May, Estraperlo).

