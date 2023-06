On June 20th, 7:30 pm, BibliON offers a literary chat with Joao Silvério Trevisan, award-winning writer, winner of three Jabuti Awards. Born in 1944, in Ribeirão Bonito, São Paulo.

Trevisan is one of the great names of LGBTQ+ literature in Brazil. His work is marked by the courage to address difficult issues and the defense of human rights and sexual diversity.

Author of novels such as “Devassos no Paraíso” and “In the Name of Desire”, Trevisan reveals his sensitivity and his commitment to giving voice and visibility to the LGBTQ+ community. In addition to being a writer, he also directed and scripted films, contributing to the representativeness of this group in Brazilian cinema. João Silvério Trevisan is an icon of Brazilian literature and a tireless defender of equality and respect for differences.

The online meeting has the mediation of Carli Cordeiro.

Clique here To sign up.