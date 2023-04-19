Home » Joaquin ended his career | Sport
One of the greatest players in Primera history is saying goodbye

The famous Spanish ace Joaquin (41) will leave football at the end of the season. He officially confirmed it this Wednesday, which means that he will end his career after 24 years of professional playing. And he will do it at Betis, the club where he grew up and whose icon he is. He was sent off with a touching farewell, with the words: “Art is eternal, thank you for everything, captain”.

Joaquin entered the second team of Betis back in 1999, he made his debut for the “A” team in 2000 and played more than 900 games for Betis, Valencia, Malaga and Fiorentina. Of course, he will be mourned the most in Betis, who have won two Copa del Reys in their history, and he has lifted that cup twice – the first time in 2005 and the second time in 2022. It is interesting that Joaquin took the first trophy in 2005 to his wedding.

