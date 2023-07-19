Joaquín Pascual, critic of Baladas para un atraco (2023)

The new solo album of Joaquin Pascual arrives with the record return of Surfin’ Bichos still smoking, materialized in the solid “Beyond” (Sonido Muchacho, 23) and after three decades without receiving new material from Albacete. In any case, the new album by the man who in turn led Mercromina is presented far from the electric and explicitly energetic aspect of the aforementioned return, although they maintain as a common link that scratchy and somewhat tortured soul that functions as the engine of all the machinery.

“Ballads for a robbery” It is a particularly literary album, in general and also within the career of the man from La Mancha. A work that invites its assimilation as a novel with ten independent chapters that, after the fact, have turned out to be set to music with the intention of linking parts and materializing the album in question. Joaquin Pascual He uses a narrated interpretation as a resource more marked than ever, with which to detail the selected themes and which, frequently, turn out to be protagonists well above the thoughtful (and sometimes minimal) instrumentation that accompanies and completes them.

“Ballads for a robbery” It is actually made up of shocking stories with their own weight (and grounds), with a predilection for disturbing themes that include death, love, flight and crime. Some preferences that place the author in the stylistic line of Nacho Vegas, Pablo Und Destruktion or Fernando Alfaro himself, and that are specified in “The robbery”, “The plan”the instrumental “Intergalactic Ballad” aiming for the western, “The good”, “Starting from scratch as if nothing” or the morbid one “The accident”. On the other hand and among the best of the lot are “The night before” and above all, “The present” and that early farewell that is “A nailed cross.”

With a leisurely rhythm (almost swaying) that remains constant throughout its little more than thirty-five minutes (until becoming one more interpreter of the work), “Ballads for a robbery” It is not a record that is easy or fast to digest. In return, it is a highly disturbing work, with somewhat cursed overtones and at times desert or cinematographic, which presents a candidacy for the most personal and dark work signed to date by an author as restless as he has been. Joaquin Pascual, unable to relent in his efforts to meddle in different directions.