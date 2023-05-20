Home » Job ad in a sex shop | Info
World

by admin
An ad for a job in a sex shop caused numerous humorous comments.

Izvor: Shutterstock/BearFotos

It recently dawned on social networks one ad for a job in a sex shopand caused a lot of humorous comments.

“Woman needed to work in a sex shop in Belgrade. Payment 85,000 dinars“, it is stated in the description of this ad.

After this post, one user wrote that it pays more to work in a sex shop than in a school as a teacher.

“Is the internship going?” asked one user of social networks.

Izvor: Facebook/Screenshot

Some asked if men could also apply for the job.

“Doesn’t one have to try the goods on?” joked one guy.

Some also asked if the workers get a meal.

(World)

See also  Spain, the story of Mary exchanged in a cradle in 2002: today she is asking for 3 million for moral damages

