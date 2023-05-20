Job ad in a sex shop | Info

34
An ad for a job in a sex shop caused numerous humorous comments.
Izvor: Shutterstock/BearFotos
It recently dawned on social networks one ad for a job in a sex shopand caused a lot of humorous comments.
“Woman needed to work in a sex shop in Belgrade. Payment 85,000 dinars“, it is stated in the description of this ad.
After this post, one user wrote that it pays more to work in a sex shop than in a school as a teacher.
“Is the internship going?” asked one user of social networks.Izvor: Facebook/Screenshot
Some asked if men could also apply for the job.
“Doesn’t one have to try the goods on?” joked one guy.
Some also asked if the workers get a meal.
(World)
See also Spain, the story of Mary exchanged in a cradle in 2002: today she is asking for 3 million for moral damages