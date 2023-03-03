Home World Job Peterson: “Exile creates a huge void” ~ Mondoblog
Job Peterson: “Exile creates a huge void” ~ Mondoblog

At the end of 2021, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency, 89.3 million people were in exile. In Mondoblog audio, Haitian blogger Job Peterson recounts his experience of exile. Six years ago, he had to leave both his country and his family.

« It was a decision I made reluctantly and remains one of the most difficult of my life. “says the Mondoblogueur. Six years ago, Job Peterson had to tell his wife that he was leaving Haiti for Europe. He who had never considered his future outside his country ended up admitting defeat. ” The situation at home demanded to be pragmatic “, he explains.

Mondoblog audio – Job Peterson on exile

If you want to read the original text or listen to the audio Mondoblog, go to the links below:

Leave a part of yourself at home

And many Haitians are driven into exile due to political crisiseconomical and safe, leaving his country and his family is not an easy decision. ” I still replay the memories, every expression of concern on the faces recalls Job. ” Exile creates an immense void, which often pushes us to distance ourselves from everyone “, he continues. Leaving the Caribbean country took everything away from him, leaving him only with the guilt of having left his loved ones behind. ” We can no longer look at each other, we lose confidence, we are afraid of everything and everyone. We ostracize ourselves, we censor ourselves. We become a living dead waiting for death to make us a guest », Regrets the monblogger in his article.

See also  Coronavirus, that billion doses in the fridge that condemned Africa

A “healthy choice”

Faced with loneliness and lack, Job lives in the hope of returning home and crossing the Atlantic again. ” I hope soon to tread the soil of my country, to see my children and my parents who have changed so much “says the Haitian.

Returning to the country will not, however, allow him to see his wife, who died last year. ” Like her father before her, I could not attend the last tributes regrets Job. By dedicating his text to the one who had encouraged him to flee Haiti six years earlier, he hopes to face the pain of exile, which will remain despite everything “the healthy choice” according to him.

Caroline Renaux

