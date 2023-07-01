Joca Stefanović was robbed Fun

Singer Joca Stefanović was robbed at a gas station.

SingerJoca Stefanović he recently experienced a great inconvenience when he realized that he had been robbed at a gas station.

While a guest on the show “Puls of Serbia” on Kurir TV, Joca revealed that he realized that he had been robbed only at the toll booth, and that everything happened while he was inside the pump. He explained that during that time someone entered his car and took all the money from his wallet.

“I was traveling somewhere and stopped at the pump to buy something. I got back in the car and everything was fine. I get to the toll booth, open my wallet and realize that I don’t even have a dinar. So someone got into the car, and I don’t remember what I asked for at the pump. Yes, I remembered, I went to the toilet, and I left my wallet in the car,” he explained.

“On the ramp, however, there was a very good man who let me go. The one who stole me was an honest thief, because he left all the documents. A really good man and I thank him very much for that. Maybe we should instruct the more educated thieves to if they are already stealing money, have mercy and leave the owner’s documents in the wallet.”



HE GOT INTO THE CAR, TOOK WHAT HE HAD COME FROM – JOCA STEFANOVIĆ WAS ROBBED! The singer told what happened, he couldn’t believe it!

