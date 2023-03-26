Home World Jock Landale, former Partizan player, accused of beating a man | Sports
Jock Landale will have to appear in court because of the indictment that has been filed against him.

Source: MN Press

Jock Landale will have to appear in court in Australia. His school friend Max Jones filed a lawsuit against the former Partizan player in which he states that “Landale beat him and jumped on him to the rhythm of the music” 10 years ago. All of this led to serious injuries that forced him to undergo surgery, local media reported.

According to “Herald Sun”, the son of former Australian basketball player Sam Newman claims that the incident happened on February 7, 2013 and that then “Landale knocked him to the ground and then jumped on his stomach to the rhythm of the music that was then heard”. He ended up undergoing surgery and was diagnosed with spinal strain. “As a result of all that and the injuries inflicted, the victim could not concentrate on continuing his studies,” the indictment states.

At the time, both Max and Jock were students together at the “Geelong School”, which was also sued for this incident. The school soon announced that “the classroom where the incident allegedly took place was under surveillance at the time and no one filed a report or talked about the incident.”

Lendale spent his first season as a professional basketball player in Partizan and won the Korać Cup with the club, and then he went to Žalgiris. He returned to his homeland for a year and played for Melbourne United. After the season in Australia, he went to the NBA and signed for San Antonio, and now he plays for Phoenix, with whom he has a contract of 1.5 million dollars that expires at the end of this season.

