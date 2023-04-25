Home » Joe Biden formalizes the re-nomination for the 2024 elections: “We must defend our freedoms, let’s finish the job”
World

Joe Biden formalizes the re-nomination for the 2024 elections: “We must defend our freedoms, let’s finish the job”

by admin
Joe Biden formalizes the re-nomination for the 2024 elections: “We must defend our freedoms, let’s finish the job”

Joe Biden interrupts the wait and announces his re-nomination at Presidential 2024. It is he himself who breaks the news on Twitterofficially launching what could be a copycat electoral campaign to that of 2020, challenging the archrival Donald Trumpalso in the running (and according to the polls ahead) to become the Republican candidate, challenged by his party mate Ron De Santis.

We finish the jobwe can do it – said the tenant of the White House in the video message spread on his social channels – These are the United States of America and there is nothing, simply nothing, that we cannot do if we do it together”. His new run for the Presidency of the United States therefore began with a word, well punctuated at the beginning of the video: “Freedom”. During the short clip, lasting about 3 minutes, images of the country scroll by, interspersed with speeches in which the 46th president claims that the right to abortionthe defense of democracyil right to vote and the network of social Security will be among the most important issues for the 2024 elections.

These are precisely the rights and freedoms put at risk, he argues, by the policies of the Grand Old Partyas demonstrated by the laws promulgated, and partly rejected by the Supreme Courtin individual Republican-administered states. According to Biden, voters will have to choose whether to leave the next generation “more freedom or less”, “more rights or less”: “Every generation of Americans has faced a moment in which it had to defend democracy, defend our personal freedoms and defend our right to vote and our civil rights. This is ours”, he said, concluding with the slogan of his new campaign “Let’s finish the job”.

See also  Hamas leader ready to negotiate with Israel to deliver prisoners to Gaza

Biden’s is a re-nomination that partially cancels the anxieties for identifying a strong leader to present in the next elections, but also a sign of the internal difficulties for the Dems to express a new course of its ruling class. While the Republican wing will in fact have to decide between a new figure like that of Ron De Santis, ultra-conservative but more distant from the conspiratorial positions of Donald Trump, and that, in fact, of the former president, who still maintains a strong consensus base, among the Democrats the lack of names considered expendable has generated embarrassment and almost forced Biden, who in 2024 will have 82 years oldto get back into the game. The president had to do some sort of reverse from the declarations at the beginning of the mandate, when he had hinted that he was not aiming for a second season in the White House. But in recent years no names have emerged, so much so that, at a certain point, the hypothesis of a new candidacy for Hillary Clintonthe great defeat in the head-to-head that led Donald Trump to lead the country.

You may also like

Natalija Trivić director of Banjaluka Airport Info

Thinking Music Festival is born, an event with...

Palermo, a delegation of school leaders tomorrow at...

Poll: Majority of Americans Don’t Want Biden-Trump Battle...

Laktas welcome Krupa in the derby of the...

Udinese market – New young man on the...

Cecchinato enters the main draw of the Madrid...

Miloš Milojević conference before the Partizan Crvena zvezda...

Lecce-Udinese / The Apulians without two pawns: here...

In a video Biden announces his candidacy for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy