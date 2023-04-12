It arrived in the evening at one Belfast armored withAir Force Oneas several hundred people gathered to watch the president’s motorcade pass by Usa. Joe Biden landed in Northern Irelandfor a trip that will celebrate his family ties with theIsola and the role of United States in putting an end to the conflict, with the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, which marks the 25th anniversary. and that 1998 brought an end to the long and bloody Troubles in Ulster. For Bidenwhich will stop in Belfast and then Dublin, is the first trip to the Irish island as president of the United States. The British premier welcomed him Rishi Sunak. In the city dozens of agents of police – together with the men of the Secret Service in charge of protecting the American leader who have already arrived from the USA – they have created a massive device of safety, closing some streets in the center and guarding the places where the first stage of the visit takes place. Especially the area around the Grand Central Hotelwhere Biden is staying.

The legacy of the conflict, which caused 3,600 deaths, remains profound divisions and the British authorities in March raised the level of terrorist threat in Northern Ireland to “serious”, sounding the alarm on the danger posed by IRA dissidents, opposed to the peace process and ready for new attacks. On Monday, a group of youths threw Molotov cocktails and set fire to a police vehicle during a march by dissidents in Londonderry.

Before taking off from Maryland the president has defined “preserving the peace accord” in theNorthern Ireland. Washington in fact she had been the protagonist in function of guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement signed by the leaders of United Kingdom e Ireland besides you give local political representatives: another democratic president, Bill Clintonthen had sent the Senator as his emissary George Mitchell. Another area of Belfast manned by the police is the new campus of the Ulster Universityin which tomorrow’s speech is being held Biden focused on the quarter century of peace in the province of the United Kingdompreceded by a meeting with the British premier Rishi Sunak. Yesterday, on the occasion of the exact anniversary of Good Friday Agreementthe prime minister had underlined the importance of “doubling our efforts on the promise made in 1998 and on the agreements that followed”: a clear reference to the political instability a Belfast due to the failure to form a local government of national unity foreseen by the agreement. The premier then added: “We will celebrate those who have taken decisions difficult, accepted compromises and shown leadership”. However, a political compromise is now far away in the province of Kingdom as the unionists of the Dup they do not intend to form the executive with the Republicans of the sense fine judging insufficient guarantees on the modification of the Protocol for Northern Ireland reached between London e Bruxelles with the Windsor Framework which revised the post-Brexit agreement.

In the province there was no shortage of security alerts: that of the government of Londonwhich as a precaution had raised the terrorism alarm in Ulster from “significant” to “severe”, second step on the danger scale, in view of the period of recurrences linked to the Good Friday Agreementwas followed last week by the Northern Irish police concerning the dissident republican fringe of the New Irarecently returned to action with an ambush on the Chief Inspector John Caldwellwas seriously injured. Also on Monday there were disorders e clashes with the police a Derry (Londonderry according to the British and unionist names) in the context of a parallel march to the celebrations of the agreement promoted by a group of dissident republican ultras, while today the authorities found four suspects rudimentary devices at the venues of the event. However, the city is off the beaten track Biden which already on Wednesday moves into Ireland in the county of Louth to visit the places from where his parents left in the 1800s ancestors when they migrated to United States. While Thursday is the day of official events a Dublinwith the meeting with the president Michael Higgins and the prime minister Leo Varadkarand the awaited speech at Parliament. The visit of Biden on the island will conclude on Friday with the last stop in the county of Mayowhere other ancestors of the American president with proudly Irish roots came from.