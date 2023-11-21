Joe Biden said that the agreement for the release of Hamas hostages “is very close”

President Biden Signals Possible Agreement for Release of Hamas Hostages in Exchange for Palestinian Prisoners

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, signaled this Tuesday that an agreement to release hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel and a temporary truce is close.

“Now we are very close, very close. We could bring some of these hostages home very soon. But I don’t want to get into the details of things, because nothing is done until it’s done,” he said at the White House. “At the moment, things are looking good.”

Negotiations with Hamas to achieve the release of some of the more than 200 hostages would include a ceasefire and the handover of detained Palestinians, among other conditions, with the mediation of Qatar.

All parties have recognized important progress in the dialogues.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented: “We are moving forward. I don’t think it’s useful to talk too much. […] But I hope we have good news soon.”

The Hamas leader had already indicated that the process had accelerated. “We are close to reaching an agreement on a truce,” declared Ismail Haniyeh, in a message published on Telegram.

According to sources from Hamas and Islamic Jihad, another Palestinian armed group, both movements accepted an agreement whose details must be announced by Qatar and the mediators.

Qatar affirmed that there would soon be an agreement for the release of the hostages, in exchange for a truce in the Palestinian territory where the Israeli army continues its offensive against Hamas without rest.

Two sources familiar with these negotiations explained to AFP that the tentative agreement is based on the release of between “50 and 100” hostages in exchange for the release of 300 Palestinian prisoners in Israel, including children and women.

The exchange would take place at a rate of “10” Israeli hostages per day against “30” Palestinian prisoners and would also entail the entry of food, medical assistance and fuel into Gaza and a “five-day humanitarian truce.”

According to the two sources close to the negotiation, one of the points of disagreement is the release of military hostages. Hamas opposes it, but Israel defends the concept of “family reunification,” meaning that if a civilian is released, his family members must also be released, even if they are in the army.

The fate of these hostages is a pressing issue for the Israeli government of Benjamin Netanyahu and his “war cabinet,” which met on Monday with relatives of the kidnapped people. “Recovering our hostages is a sacred and supreme task and I am committed to it,” Netanyahu published on the social network X after this meeting.

(With information from AFP)

