US President Joe Biden on February 16 underwent a minor surgery to remove a basal cell carcinoma in the chest area. This was announced by the personal doctor of the president, Kevin O’Connor: the skin tumor emerged during a normal check-up and was confirmed by a subsequent biopsy of the removed tissue.

basal cell carcinoma, of basalioma, is a rather common skin tumor which, unlike melanoma, develops locally and tends to remain limited, without producing metastases. “All of the cancerous tissue has been successfully removed,” O’Connor said, and no further treatment will be needed. Biden, who is 80 years old and has hinted that he wants to run for re-election in 2024, was defined by the doctor as “healthy, vigorous and ready” and did not have to give up any activity for the minor surgery. A few days after the follow-up visit, on February 20, the US president went to Kiev for an unexpected visit to the Ukrainian capital, with a long and complex journey.