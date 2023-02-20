US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, on Monday morning. It was Biden’s first visit to Ukraine since the Russian invasion of the country began on February 24 last year. He stayed in Kiev for about five hours, and after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky he left to go to Warsaw, Poland.

Shortly after arriving in Kiev, Biden announced new military aid to Ukraine, totaling $500 million (about €470 million). He said the United States would send “ammunition for artillery, anti-tank systems and air surveillance radars.” However, he did not refer to the possible sending of military jets, which the Ukrainian government has been insistently asking for from Western countries for weeks, and on which there are various opposing positions.

The trip to Kiev was not on the schedule: Biden was only supposed to go to Warsaw, for a short visit where he was supposed to meet the leaders of the former Soviet bloc countries and discuss support for Ukraine. During a press conference on Friday, a White House spokesman categorically ruled out that Biden could take advantage of his visit to Poland to cross the border and also go to Kiev.

Historic. Timely. Brave. I welcomed @POTUS in Kyiv as Russian full-scale aggression approaches its one-year mark. I am thankful to the U.S. for standing with Ukraine and for our strong partnership. We are determined to work together to ensure Ukraine’s victory. pic.twitter.com/EPtH3fLWWD — Volodymyr Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) February 20, 2023

But by mid-morning several reporters on the ground had reported that anomalous security measures had been deployed in the city, and that a long train of cars had been sighted near the US embassy. Shortly thereafter, Biden was filmed and photographed walking through the city with Zelensky.

Upon his arrival, Biden visited St. Michael’s Cathedral with the Ukrainian president, where he paid tribute to the victims of the war. Just as he was leaving the church, the air-raid alarm sirens sounded in the city: a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force specified that the alarm was triggered by a Russian military plane that took off at that moment from a base in Belarus.

