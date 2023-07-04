Joe Henry will walk his class through Barcelona, ​​Bilbao and Madrid

Joe Henry He has been active for more than twenty-five years, and his music has left an inescapable mark on the American popular music landscape. As a songwriter and artist, he is known for his exploration of the human experience, his dark but hopeful narratives, and his stylistic range from rock to jazz to blues.

Last January Henry released his sixteenth solo album, “All The Eye Can See”. It is a very intimate and emotional album, with beautiful and relaxed sounds. More than twenty musicians collaborate in it, including his lifelong friends and musical companions: his son Levon Henry on saxophone and clarinet, David Piltch To the bass, Patrick Warren at the piano, and John Smith to acoustic guitar.

