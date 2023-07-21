Johannesburg, underground explosion in city center lifts road and blows up minibus: one dead

A strong explosion, probably due to a gas leak, was caught by surveillance cameras on a street in the financial district of Johannesburg, in South Africa. The force of the explosion literally lifted the asphalt and blew up vehicles on the road, including a minibus. One person died as a result of the blast

