Johannesburg, underground explosion in city center lifts road and blows up minibus: one dead

A strong explosion, probably due to a gas leak, was caught by surveillance cameras on a street in the financial district of Johannesburg, in South Africa. The force of the explosion literally lifted the asphalt and blew up vehicles on the road, including a minibus. One person died as a result of the blast

The article Johannesburg, underground explosion in the city center lifts the road and blows up a minibus: one dead comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

