John Carpenter – The Legend is the first book magazine in the world dedicated to the figure of one of the greatest American directors. A revolutionary project capable of combining book and magazine: a hybrid that combines interviews with in-depth studies typical of non-fiction, collecting the salient elements of the private and artistic life of a cult figure, multifaceted and master of his genre. Carpenter’s almost surgical precision in depicting society, in imagining what lies beyond the darkness within each of us, has consecrated him as the progenitor of a way of thinking and making cinema that has no equal. Because if it is true that there are men capable of distinguishing themselves from others, there are also those who, like Carpenter, are born to become legends…

John Carpenter – The Legend it is, in the end and above all, an act of love, a desire to collect as much as possible to give a complete picture of an extraordinary artist and pay homage to an author who, even today, reverberates in the collective imagination with his visionary stories.

The first volume of the Book-Magazine will be available from June 20th in all comic shops and bookshops in a Deluxe edition in glossy paper printed in 500 numbered copies.

A project curated by Luigi Boccia, Giada Cecchinelli and Luca Borri.

Contributions by: Giovanni Toro, Marco Santeusanio, Roberto Lasagna, Edoardo Rosati, Massimo Moscati, Mario Galeotti, Fabio Zanello, Giovanni Ascolani.

Cover by Giorgio Finamore.

DATA SHEET

Title: John Carpenter – The Legend

Author: (edited by) L. Boccia, G. Cecchinelli, L. Borri

Editore: Weird Book

Necklace: Book-Magazine

Genre: Essay

Pages: 160

Prezzo: 26,90 €

Format: 17 x 24 cm

ISBN: 978-88-31373-98-2

Release date: June 20, 2023

