John Goodenough, the creator of lithium ion batteries, died at the age of 100 | MobIT

A scientist whose invention played a key role in the development of telephones, laptops and electric cars has left us at the age of 100.

Izvor: YouTube / CockrellSchool

John Goodenough, the man considered the creator of lithium-ion batteries, has died at the age of 100, the University of Texas at Austin has confirmed. Although you probably haven’t heard of this scientist, his invention is responsible for the existence of today’s phones, laptops and electric vehicles.

Although researchers have already tried to produce lithium-ion battery, Goodenough’s 1980 solution, with a cathode made of layers of lithium and cobalt oxide, was superior to previous attempts, both for its voltage and its safety. However, what elevated his invention above automotive and Ni-Mh batteries was its significantly higher capacity.

Goodenough’s technology didn’t take off until 1991, when Sony released the first rechargeable lithium-ion battery, which didn’t need to be formatted like some other solutions. You already know the rest yourself – the better performance of lithium-ion batteries has enabled the production of smarter and more portable mobile devices. Phones and laptops not only became thinner and faster, but also offered better autonomy, and the production of electric cars also became possible.

However, John Goodenough is responsible for much more than today’s batteries. During his work at MIT University, he was one of the creators of the technology that would eventually become “random access memory”, or RAM, which we use today in many computer products.

He regularly shared his patents with his colleagues, and until a few years ago he was actively working on the development of the next generation of batteries that promise breakthrough performance in the storage of renewable electricity, but which could one day be key in the electric cars of the future.

Although he was relatively unknown to the public, in 2019, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his merits.



See description

A scientist whose invention we all use died at the age of 100

Hide description

Source: SMARTLife / Unsplash / CHUTTERSNAPNo. image: 12 1 / 12 Source: SmartLife/European CommissionNo. image: 12 2 / 12 Source: SmartLife/European CommissionNo. image: 12 3 / 12 AD Source: MONDONo. image: 12 4 / 12 Source: MONDO / HONOR / Marko ČavićNo. image: 12 5 / 12 Source: Mondo/Stefan StojanovićNo. image: 12 6 / 12 AD Source: SMARTLife / Pexels/ Karolina GrabowskaNo. image: 12 7 / 12 Source: MONDO / XiaomiNo. image: 12 8 / 12 Source: MONDO / SamsungNo. image: 12 9 / 12 AD Source: MONDO / NubiaNo. image: 12 10 / 12 Source: MONDO / NubiaNo. image: 12 11 / 12 Source: YouTube/ScreenshotNo. image: 12 12 / 12 AD

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

