John Holland came out of nowhere to give Red Star Meridianbet a big win against the Euroleague leaders.

Source: MN PRESS

Crvena zvezda Meridianbet defeated Olympiakos in the full “Pionir” hall, and along with the inevitable Fakunda Kampac, the hero of the red and whites was the “ix factor”, John Holland. The reserve player of the Serbian team scored 17 points, including 13 in a row, which broke the game and announced the fourth “tied” victory of the red and whites in the Euroleague.

“That’s life, that’s how the game goes, that’s how life goes. Once the coach believes in you, then you don’t play for a month, and then you show up and make decisive baskets. The key is to stay focused. Even though we don’t have a chance for the playoffs, we’re still there, we compete, we did a good job and we have to do that because the playoffs of the ABA league are coming up”Holland said with a smile after the game.

This is an incredible season for Holland, who was Dušan Alimpijević’s “pit bull” last year, and then he came to Zvezda, this summer he was played as one of the most important players under Vlado Jovanović, so he fell not into the second, but into the third plan at Dusko Ivanovic’s. Nevertheless, the Montenegrin expert found a way to use him and by force of circumstances, in the midst of major problems with injuries, he may have also found the “X factor” before the end of the season and the fight to defend Zvezda’s titles.

In the Euroleague, Holland had no or negligible playing time more often than he was on the field. From the appearance in the defeat against Virtus on January 31, in which he played less than three minutes, he sat in front of the bench and was out of the field until March 29 and the victory against Valencia in Pionir (92:73). In that match, he played about 12 minutes, then last Sunday against Asvel, he spent less than five minutes on the field, and then this evening he exploded against Olympiakos. After the game, he spoke in his own style and seemed completely sincere when he said he was enjoying the moment.

“It’s nice to be at this level, luckily, tonight was my night, but we have a great team, someone always jumps out, tonight it was fun to go out there and play basketball, we have to do it in the next game”, added the American who plays for Puerto Rico. And who, by all accounts, will we still see on the field at the end of the season.