John John launches campaign with Artificial Intelligence – MONDO MODA

Inspired by one of rock’s greatest classics, the John John brings the Welcome to the Jungle collection, with the proposal of an immersion in the tropical jungle theme, with the campaign’s themed prints and scenarios that explore elements of nature, created using Artificial Intelligence.

With florals, foliage, animal print, exclusive prints and a color palette with shades of green, red and beige, the collection represents John John’s entry into the hottest season of the year.

The highlight is the fabrics, such as tweed, which unites all the collection’s color points in the pattern, and flat fabric in the women’s line. The pieces include crop tops, shirts, shorts, pants and accessories, which follow a casual and daytime proposal, for looks that go from work to a weekend outing.

In the campaign, John John bets on the use of Artificial Intelligence. In Welcome to the Jungle, technology was used to insert elements of nature into the images, such as animals and plants, creating an immersion in the campaign concept and mixing the real and virtual scenery. The artist responsible for the images is photographer Lufre, one of the first in Brazil to use AI in his work.

