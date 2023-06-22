John Waddington (The Pop Group) Passes Away at 63

The Pop Group has announced the news this Wednesday, June 21, through social networks, without revealing the specific causes that have ended the life of John Waddingtonwho founded the band with Mark Stewart –who also passed away last April– in the Bristol from the late seventies. After the birth of The Pop Group, their historic debut with the album “Y” (79) marked the beginning of a long career filled with dadaist lyrics that next to avant-garde compositions allowed the expansion of sound punk.

Of all the characteristics that identified The Pop Group, the agitprop (political strategy disseminated through art as a method of agitation to influence public opinion) against the government of Margaret Tatcher was one of those that had the most impact at a social level, in addition to defining the era post-punk and becoming an influence on dance-punk and the whole new wave of current British post-punk artists.

John started his first band at the age of seventeen. The Boyfriends, of which he was vocalist, guitarist and composer. After joining The Pop Group, he contributed to the development of the most iconic songs. His talent and dedication led him to collaborate with Judy Nylon, On-U Sound, New Age Steppers y African Head Charge. His friends and acquaintances have declared that “they will miss a friend whose musical value will be unforgettable”.

