Home » John Waddington (The Pop Group) Passes Away at 63
World

John Waddington (The Pop Group) Passes Away at 63

by admin
John Waddington (The Pop Group) Passes Away at 63

The Pop Group has announced the news this Wednesday, June 21, through social networks, without revealing the specific causes that have ended the life of John Waddingtonwho founded the band with Mark Stewart –who also passed away last April– in the Bristol from the late seventies. After the birth of The Pop Group, their historic debut with the album “Y” (79) marked the beginning of a long career filled with dadaist lyrics that next to avant-garde compositions allowed the expansion of sound punk.

Of all the characteristics that identified The Pop Group, the agitprop (political strategy disseminated through art as a method of agitation to influence public opinion) against the government of Margaret Tatcher was one of those that had the most impact at a social level, in addition to defining the era post-punk and becoming an influence on dance-punk and the whole new wave of current British post-punk artists.

John started his first band at the age of seventeen. The Boyfriends, of which he was vocalist, guitarist and composer. After joining The Pop Group, he contributed to the development of the most iconic songs. His talent and dedication led him to collaborate with Judy Nylon, On-U Sound, New Age Steppers y African Head Charge. His friends and acquaintances have declared that “they will miss a friend whose musical value will be unforgettable”.

See also  Spain in the streets against violence against women after the tragedies in Tenerife and Seville

You may also like

The people in the missing submarine died

Biden welcomes Modi and aims for a US-India...

International Human Rights Forum in Beijing: a step...

Douglas Costa and his girlfriend die of a...

Joe Biden defends the words about Xi Jinping:...

From social networks to the ring: the duel...

Bizarrap publishes its session #56 with Rauw Alejandro

Who made up the crew of the submarine...

former nfl player found dead | Sport

Live Palermo, everything is ready at Renzo Barbera...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy