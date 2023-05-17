Johnny Depp received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival | Entertainment

The public has been buzzing for days about Johnny Depp’s arrival at the Cannes Film Festival and the eventual reaction of the audience

Although he proved in court that because of Heard, who accused him of abuse during the marriage, he lost numerous film engagements, denied the guilt of physical violence and submitted evidence that he was the victim, the organizers of the festival allegedly feared the reaction of the audience when the actor appeared at the festival.

Johnny, who made the first film after a long break “Jeanne du barry”, received applause as soon as he stepped on the red carpet with the film’s crew, and then seven-minute standing ovation in the hall.

