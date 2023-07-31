Johnny Depp’s daughter is kissing a girl | Entertainment

Lily Rose Depp, daughter of actor Johnny Depp, kissed her girlfriend and the paparazzi took pictures of it all!

Source: Profimedia/Shootpix/ABACA

Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily Rose Dep (24), walked through Los Angeles with her girlfriend, rapper 070 Shake.

The daughter of the famous actor announced in January that the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Balbuena, is her girlfriend. She did so by posting a picture on Instagram, where the two of them are kissing, and captioned it – “Four months with the love of my life.”

Lily Rose Depp wore a braless T-shirt and tiny shorts in hot Los Angeles, and completed her styling with a cane bag and slippers.

Source: Profimedia

Her girlfriend 070 Shake she put on loose pants, a jersey and sneakers.

Source: Profimedia

After the walk, they were photographed exchanging affection in a restaurant in Los Angeles.

Source: Profimedia

Otherwise, a source close to Lily Rose said that her father, Johnny Depp, approves of her relationship with the girl, because he was not very happy about the guys she was dating before. See more photos of Lily Rose Depp!



JOHNNY DEPP'S DAUGHTER CAUGHT WITH A GIRLFRIEND! Head over heels in love, forgot to put on a sander – KISSED in the garden! (PHOTO)

As well as pictures of her girlfriend!



JOHNNY DEPP'S DAUGHTER CAUGHT WITH A GIRLFRIEND! Head over heels in love, forgot to put on a sander – KISSED in the garden! (PHOTO)

