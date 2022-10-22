LONDON – Boris Johnson back home: the ex-premier was photographed on a plane with his wife and children that takes him to London from Dominican Republic, where he was spending a vacation with his family. He was in economy class, but surrounded by the escort of the British secret service, to which the former heads of government have a right for life: some passengers had time to take him back, to then publish the image on Twitter, but his agents dissuaded others from doing the same.