LONDON – Boris Johnson back home: the ex-premier was photographed on a plane with his wife and children that takes him to London from Dominican Republic, where he was spending a vacation with his family. He was in economy class, but surrounded by the escort of the British secret service, to which the former heads of government have a right for life: some passengers had time to take him back, to then publish the image on Twitter, but his agents dissuaded others from doing the same.
See also Vucic claims that Cypriot Airlines was threatened with bombs because of refusing to cut off flights to Russia. Ukraine denies participation jqknews