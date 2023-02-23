Boris Johnson, the former Prime Minister of Great Britain warned of a scenario that could happen to the country if Ukraine loses the war.

Source: Youtube / Sky News

Former Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson warned that he would Britain’s security could be threatened if Ukraine loses the war with Russia. In an interview with Sky News, on the eve of the first anniversary of the war, Johnson said that the UK should break the ice and become the first country to supply fighter jets to Ukraine.

“Ukraine wants F-16s. We don’t have them, but we have Typhoons. I think Britain should break the ice and send Eurofighter Typhoons to Kiev. If Russia wins, Putin could threaten the Baltic states and the UK’s security would be at risk. This is critical moment for the whole world,” Johnson said.



Johnson on the threat of Great Britain

The former British Prime Minister also commented on the situation with China and stated that Beijing would make a “historic mistake” if it supplied Moscow with weapons. He added that he was very worried about yesterday’s meeting between Chinese diplomat Wang Yi and Vladimir Putin.

In the interview, Johnson called Putin a gangster and said that he could threaten other countries later. “The stakes are very high. He could threaten all the parts of the former Soviet empire that he wants to intimidate. This is an absolutely critical moment for the whole world,” he said.

