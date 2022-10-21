Original title: Join hands to create a better future for mankind

Worker’s Daily – chinagong.com reporter Yin Xuemei and Zheng Li

This morning, the Press Center of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held the fourth press conference. Shen Beili, Vice Minister of the International Liaison Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and Ma Zhaoxu, Member of the Party Committee and Vice Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, two representatives of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, focused on “Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy Guides Chinese Characteristics” The theme of “Forward Development of Major Power Diplomacy” introduced the relevant situation to Chinese and foreign reporters and answered questions from reporters.

At the press conference, Ma Zhaoxu emphasized that China always adheres to the foreign policy purpose of maintaining world peace and promoting common development, and is committed to promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. The Chinese people are willing to join hands with the people of the world to create a better future for mankind.

Major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics achieves all-round successgroundbreaking historical achievement

Ma Zhaoxu introduced the important progress made in China‘s diplomacy in the past ten years under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy from five aspects.

Over the past 10 years, the Party’s centralized and unified leadership over foreign affairs has been comprehensively strengthened. The CPC Central Committee has strengthened top-level design and strategic planning for external work. The large-scale coordination of external work in which the party takes the overall situation and coordinates all parties has been continuously consolidated, and the external work system and mechanism have been further improved.

Over the past 10 years, the comprehensive, multi-level and three-dimensional diplomatic layout has been increasingly improved. The total number of countries that have established diplomatic relations with China has increased from 172 to 181, and the number of partnerships with countries and regional organizations in the world has increased from 41 to 113.

Over the past 10 years, national sovereignty, security and development interests have been vigorously safeguarded. In the face of external containment, suppression and unreasonable interference, we have launched a tit-for-tat, firm and powerful struggle. The international community’s adherence to the one-China pattern is more consolidated. Effectively prevent external forces from interfering in Hong Kong affairs. It has successively defeated anti-China forces to attack and smear my country, and defended national interests and national dignity.

In the past 10 years, my country’s international influence, charisma and shaping power have been significantly improved. We have participated in global governance with unprecedented breadth, depth and intensity, and have become the mainstay of multilateralism. The home-court diplomacy has been splendid, and China‘s plans have attracted much attention, and China‘s image as a responsible major country has become more popular among the people.

In the past 10 years, it has become more effective and effective in serving the country’s economic and social development. China has signed 19 free trade agreements with 26 countries and regions to promote the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. The joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has attracted the active participation of 149 countries and 32 international organizations, and a large number of landmark projects such as the China-Laos Railway and the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway have been solidly advanced.

China has always been committed to promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind

When answering what is China‘s global goal, Ma Zhaoxu emphasized that the purpose and goal of China‘s foreign policy is very clear, that is, to maintain world peace, promote common development, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

“Building a community with a shared future for mankind is the future of people all over the world.” Ma Zhaoxu said that China insists on promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind with practical actions. Under the personal leadership and promotion of General Secretary Xi Jinping, the building of a community with a shared future for mankind has made substantial progress in all fields and directions from country to region, from bilateral to multilateral. The major initiative of jointly building the “Belt and Road” proposed by General Secretary Xi Jinping has become a popular international public product and an international cooperation platform; General Secretary Xi Jinping proposed the global development initiative and global security initiative, which has injected great support for maintaining world peace and promoting common development. new impetus.

Ma Zhaoxu said that we will firmly stand on the right side of history, stand on the side of the progress of human civilization, hold high the banner of peace, development, cooperation and win-win, seek our own development while firmly safeguarding world peace and development, and make our own development better safeguard world peace and development.

Shen Beili introduced that the CPC’s foreign exchanges have several characteristics: first, “wide”, insisting on making friends and forming good ties, and conducting extensive exchanges with political parties, political organizations, social groups, etc.; second, “sincere”, insisting on Sincere and touching, heart-warming, affection-moving, make new friends, never forget old friends, make good friends, treat ruling parties, participating parties, and opposition parties as equals; the third is “live”, insist on transcending ideological differences, and oppose any Form of “new cold war” and ideological confrontation, establish and develop relations with all foreign political parties willing to associate with our party.

At present, the Communist Party of China maintains various forms of ties with more than 600 political parties and political organizations around the world. Shen Beili said that the Communist Party of China will continue to carry out in-depth exchanges of experience in state governance with foreign political parties, jointly strengthen its own construction, improve governance capabilities, better benefit the people, and work together to make political party contributions to the development of human civilization.

Chinese diplomacy is the diplomacy of the people

Ma Zhaoxu said that safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests is the starting point and goal of my country’s foreign affairs, and it is also the sacred mission of China‘s diplomacy. Under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, my country has maintained strategic determination, carried forward the fighting spirit, firmly safeguarded national dignity and core interests, and firmly grasped the initiative in development and security.

Ma Zhaoxu said that we firmly pursue an independent foreign policy of peace. We are not afraid of power, uphold justice, and resolutely oppose all forms of hegemonism and power politics. Our determination to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity and safeguard the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation is unshakable and rock-solid. On the new journey, China‘s diplomacy will continue to carry forward the fighting spirit, improve the fighting ability, and always stand at the forefront of safeguarding national interests and national dignity.

“China‘s diplomacy is people’s diplomacy.” Ma Zhaoxu said that the diplomatic front has always maintained the true nature of people’s diplomacy, practiced diplomacy for the people, made every effort to do a good job in diplomacy that the people were satisfied with, and firmly safeguarded the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens and legal persons overseas.

“When the epidemic hit, we insisted on putting people first and life first. We distributed ‘Spring Festival packs’ and ‘health packs’ to overseas compatriots in more than 170 countries, and assisted more than 4.6 million overseas Chinese citizens to get vaccinated through the ‘Spring Miao Campaign’. 10 Over the past few years, it has organized and implemented nearly 20 emergency evacuation of Chinese citizens overseas, and handled more than 500,000 consular protection cases involving millions of Chinese citizens.” Ma Zhaoxu said.

(China Industrial Network, Beijing, October 20th)