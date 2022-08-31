Recently, the severe situation of COVID-19 in Tibet has touched the hearts of people all over the country. Kingfa Medical quickly responded to the anti-epidemic needs of the Tibetan people. Since August 16, it has urgently delivered multiple batches of anti-epidemic materials to help fight the epidemic.

In order to effectively alleviate the urgent shortage of medical protective materials in Tibet, Kingfa Medical quickly activated the emergency response mechanism, made emergency deployment and dispatching, and strived to deliver the anti-epidemic materials to the masses as soon as possible.

The task is urgent and the time is tight. In order to ensure that the epidemic prevention materials can be delivered to the destination in time, Kingfa Medical has established a special working group to conduct thorough discussions and arrangements for all aspects of material deployment. In order to solve the problem of shortage of transportation capacity, a dual air and land transportation route into Tibet has been formulated to transport medical protective masks, nitrile gloves, protective clothing, isolation gowns, face shields, goggles, medical head covers, medical shoe covers and boot covers. Ensure the timeliness and safety of material delivery.

After orderly cooperation, the medical protective materials aided to Tibet were sent to the front line of Tibet’s anti-epidemic in batches. After the materials arrived one after another, they were safely delivered to the relevant staff. With practical actions, Kingfa Medical has achieved the “Fairfare Speed” and contributed to the victory of the “War Epidemic” in Tibet.

Working together to fight the epidemic, Kingfa Medical fully supports the epidemic prevention work in various places, builds a solid protective barrier for front-line medical staff, and interprets “innovative materials to protect life and health” with practical actions.

