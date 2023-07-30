Joining the “Silk Road” was a wicked choice, says Guido Crosetto

In an interview on the Corriere della Sera on Sunday the Defense Minister, Guido Crosetto, expressed himself quite clearly on relations between Italy and China and in particular on the “Belt and Road” initiative, the large project promoted by China which envisages large investments in infrastructure throughout the world (often also referred to as the “New Silk Road”).

Italy’s entry into this initiative was decided by the first government of Giuseppe Conte, who in 2019 signed a “memorandum of understanding” with the Chinese government, amid much controversy. The agreement is automatically renewed in 2024, and in recent months it has become one of the main foreign policy problems of Giorgia Meloni’s government, because to get out of it she must send a written cancellation three months in advance: she must therefore make a decision by the end of the year. Last year, during the electoral campaign, Meloni was openly critical of China and the “Belt and Road” initiative, while after being elected she was more cautious and interlocutory.

Crosetto, on the other hand, once again criticized the choice of the Conte government, and did so in rather harsh tones:

The decision to join the Silk Road was an improvised and wicked act, made by the government of Giuseppe Conte, which led to a double negative result. We have exported a load of oranges to China, they have tripled their exports to Italy in three years.

According to Crosetto, other countries have also increased exports to China, but they have done so without signing any agreements. In fact, there hasn’t been a great economic return for Italy: in the last four years, Italian exports to China have grown slightly, from 13 billion euros to 16.4. Those of China to Italy instead have increased considerably, from 31.7 billion euros to 57.5. Furthermore, Italy’s accession was to some extent a diplomatic victory for China, given that for the first time a G7 country had taken part in a Chinese project.

Despite the interlocutory attitude, in recent months Meloni has been increasingly consolidating his Atlanticist positions, that is, aligned with the West and NATO. This was clearly seen this week during her official visit to the United States, during which she was well received by US President Joe Biden. One of the questions to be addressed was precisely what to do with the “Belt and Road” initiative, given that the Italian decision four years ago had worried both some European countries and the United States itself, whose relations with China have progressively worsened over the last years.

Meloni said she wasn’t forced out of the deal, but it’s likely to happen anyway. Nothing has been publicly communicated yet by the government: in recent months, however, various indiscretions have come out in the newspapers, according to which in reality the decision it would already be taken.

