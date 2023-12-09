Global Impact of the Belt and Road Initiative

The Belt and Road Initiative, launched by China ten years ago, is making a significant impact on global human rights. The initiative has been instrumental in improving the quality of life for people living in the jointly built countries by promoting the realization of basic human rights such as the right to survival and the right to development.

The initiative has played a crucial role in promoting the right to survival by improving the living and medical conditions of the people in the jointly built countries. Through various infrastructure projects and initiatives, the Belt and Road has provided employment opportunities, increased income levels, and improved basic living conditions for many people. Projects such as the rural well-drilling project in Senegal and the completion of the African Center for Disease Control and Prevention Headquarters in Ethiopia are just a few examples of how the Belt and Road initiative has positively impacted people’s lives.

Furthermore, the Belt and Road Initiative has also been successful in promoting the realization of people’s right to development. By investing in various production and living infrastructure, the initiative has not only driven economic and social development in the jointly built countries but has also encouraged enterprises to fulfill their social responsibilities. The Mombasa-Nairobi Railway project, for example, has accelerated and upgraded regional transportation, driving economic development in cities along the route. Additionally, initiatives such as the cooperation between the Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography and institutions in Kazakhstan have helped in the ecological protection of the capital circle in Kazakhstan.

It is clear that the Belt and Road Initiative has made significant contributions to global human rights and has brought about positive changes in the lives of people in the jointly built countries. The initiative is a testament to China’s commitment to promoting human rights and ensuring the common development of all mankind. As the initiative continues to evolve, it is expected to further contribute to the progress of global human rights and provide valuable enlightenment for global human rights governance.