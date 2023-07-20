Home » Joint Training between Belarusian Army and Wagner Group at Brestski Military Base
World

Joint Training between Belarusian Army and Wagner Group at Brestski Military Base

by admin
Joint Training between Belarusian Army and Wagner Group at Brestski Military Base

Title: Joint Training of Belarusian Army and Wagner Group Raises Concerns in the Region

Subtitle: Russian mercenaries move to Belarus under an agreement mediated by Lukashenko

The Belarusian Armed Forces have announced that they are conducting joint training with mercenaries from the Wagner Group at the Brestski military base, located on the border with Poland. In a statement issued by the Belarusian Ministry of Defense, it was revealed that special operations forces along with representatives from Wagner would be carrying out combat training tasks at the Brestski training camp over the course of a week.

This joint training comes after earlier reports indicated that Wagner instructors had begun training recruits in a camp near the city of Osipovichi, situated 230 kilometers away from the Ukrainian border. Last week, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner group, formally welcomed the mercenaries who have now moved to Belarus. Prigozhin assured them that the group would subsequently be deployed in Africa.

According to the latest data from the Gayun research project, which monitors military activity in Belarus, nine Wagner columns have already reached Belarus. Prigozhin believes that the presence of Russian mercenaries will elevate the Belarusian Army to become the “second in the world” and stated that they would come to their defense if necessary. However, he did not rule out the possibility of Wagner’s return to Ukraine at some point.

The arrival of Russian mercenaries in Belarus, as per an agreement mediated by Belarusian leader Alexandr Lukashenko, marks the end of their armed rebellion. Russian President Vladimir Putin granted the Wagnerites three options: return home, move to Belarus, or sign contracts with the Defense Ministry or other security agencies in Belarus.

See also  Israeli army operation in Nablus, one of the leaders of the "Lions' Den" killed

Contrary to previous claims made by Deputy Vladimir Shamanov that 32,000 to 33,000 mercenaries had signed agreements with the Russian regular Army, a member of the council of commanders of the Wagner group, alias “Marx,” has denied this. Marx corroborated his statement with statistics, noting that out of the estimated 78,000 mercenaries who fought in Ukraine, 22,000 died in battle and 40,000 were wounded, mainly during the conflict in Bakhmut. He claims that 25,000 mercenaries are currently “alive and healthy,” with an additional 10,000 already in Belarus or en route to the country.

The joint training of the Belarusian Army and the Wagner Group has raised concerns in the region, particularly due to the group’s involvement in previous conflicts, including the war in Ukraine. The presence of Russian mercenaries in Belarus adds complexity to the already tense geopolitical situation in Eastern Europe, with neighboring countries and international observers closely monitoring the situation.

[End of article]

You may also like

Lepora review of the album “Zulotik” (2023).

Putin’s Absence at BRICS Summit: Fear of Arrest...

In India, the video of two women being...

Leaticia Nabi: Tribute to her grandmother ~ Mondoblog

White House Issues Warning: Russia Prepares to Attack...

The first images of Patrick Zaki free: the...

Hisense PX2 Pro: reception of the trichroma laser...

A Barbaric Act: Russian Attack on Odessa Causes...

the SASE 5G strategy for the security of...

American Soldier Detained in North Korea Faces Legal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy