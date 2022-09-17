Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 17th. Topic: Jointly Build Peaceful, Stable, Prosperous and Beautiful Homeland——President Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which aroused warm responses

Xinhua News Agency reporter

President Xi Jinping attended the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States at the Samarkand International Conference Center in Uzbekistan on the 16th and delivered an important speech entitled “Grasp the Trend of the Times, Strengthen Solidarity and Cooperation to Create a Bright Future”. speech. People from many countries believed that President Xi Jinping’s speech was based on the present and focused on the future, summed up the important experience and enlightenment of the SCO’s growth and growth as a new type of international organization, provided important guidance for the development of the SCO, and demonstrated that we will work together to carry forward the “Shanghai Spirit” and promote the development of the SCO. The sincerity and determination to build a closer SCO community with a shared future.

Adhering to the “Shanghai Spirit” and moving forward

In his speech, President Xi Jinping summed up five important and successful experiences in the growth and expansion of the SCO. President Xi Jinping pointed out that practice has shown that the “Shanghai Spirit” is the vitality for the development and growth of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and it is also the fundamental principle that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization must adhere to for a long time. We have achieved great success in practicing the “Shanghai Spirit” in the past, and we will continue to uphold the “Shanghai Spirit” in the future.

“The five lessons learned by President Xi Jinping are the key to the healthy development of the SCO, which not only helps to stimulate the vitality of regional cooperation, but also is of great significance to global cooperation.” said Selcuk Cholakoglu, director of the Asia-Pacific Research Center in Turkey. “Since the establishment of the SCO, China has played an active role. The SCO has grown into the world‘s largest and most populous comprehensive regional organization, setting an example for the development of other international organizations.”

“President Xi Jinping emphasized five lessons in his speech, namely, upholding political mutual trust, upholding mutually beneficial cooperation, upholding equal treatment, upholding openness and inclusiveness, upholding fairness and justice, which reflects China‘s philosophy in handling international affairs.” Research Department of Qatar Cultural Center Director Nadia Al-Mudihak said that exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations require a peaceful and stable environment, and the SCO is an important platform for maintaining regional peace and stability.

“I think the ‘Shanghai Spirit’ is embodied in these key words: peace, cooperation, partnership, mutual understanding and common prosperity,” said Guzel Metkinova, a professor at Russia-Tajikslav University, which is part of the SCO. The key to continuous growth and unique charm. As long as all countries uphold the “Shanghai Spirit” and strive to meet each other halfway, the world will be more peaceful. Facing unprecedented challenges, it is especially important for the SCO countries to increase mutual support, expand security cooperation and uphold multilateralism.

“To cope with the current risks and challenges, it is particularly important to carry forward the ‘Shanghai Spirit’. Adhering to mutually beneficial cooperation, equal treatment, openness and inclusiveness is the foundation for the SCO’s continuous growth and international influence.” Kyrgyzstan Kabar News Agency Former Agency President and political analyst Cuban Taabardyev said that President Xi Jinping’s important speech will further promote the strengthening of solidarity and cooperation among member states to achieve common development.

Conform to the trend and strengthen unity and cooperation

In his speech, President Xi Jinping emphasized that under the new situation, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as an important constructive force in international and regional affairs, must have the courage to face changes in the international situation, firmly grasp the trend of the times, continuously strengthen unity and cooperation, and promote the construction of a closer Shanghai. A community of shared future for cooperative organizations.

Mahmoud Hassan Khan, director of the Center for South Asian and International Studies in Islamabad, Pakistan, said that the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind and the global development and security initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping will help further enhance the cohesion of the SCO. The concept of “partnership rather than alliance, dialogue rather than confrontation” advocated by China has won the recognition of many countries. The SCO promotes the common prosperity and social development of all countries through active and fruitful cooperation, and its international influence continues to increase.

Cuban believes that the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping has narrowed the distance between countries and promoted common development. The SCO countries are well aware that the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” is an important way for countries to firmly support each other and expand cooperation in various fields.

In his speech, President Xi Jinping emphasized that the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative should continue to be strengthened with the development strategies and regional cooperation initiatives of various countries. Alexey Avdonin, an analyst at the Belarusian Institute of Strategic Studies, said the Belt and Road Initiative has led to the formation of a prosperous economic belt among the SCO countries.

“Qatar is a practitioner and beneficiary of the joint construction of the ‘Belt and Road’ initiative.” Al Moody Haq was deeply touched. She said, “Qatar is preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and China has made important contributions to Qatar’s hosting of an innovative, sustainable and low-carbon international event.”

Joseph Mathews, a senior professor at Belthai International University in Cambodia, said the SCO has played a vital role in promoting regional and world peace, security and common development. President Xi Jinping’s speech shows that China is firmly committed to expanding mutually beneficial cooperation within the SCO framework, strengthening security cooperation, practicing multilateralism, and promoting the building of a closer SCO community with a shared future.

Maintain peace and development in the Eurasian continent

In his speech, President Xi Jinping pointed out that the Eurasian continent is our common homeland, and the maintenance of peace and development in the Eurasian continent is the common aspiration of the region and the rest of the world. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization shoulders an important responsibility for this. Recently, more and more countries have applied to join the “SCO family”, which fully shows that the concept of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people and its development prospects are widely optimistic.

“President Xi Jinping’s speech tells us that the open, honest and fair relations among the SCO member states have brought a strong attraction to the organization.” Cuban said that under the new situation, with member states, observer states and As the number of dialogue partners continues to increase, the SCO will surely play an increasingly important role on the world stage.

Hamid Wafae, director of the Center for Asian Studies at the University of Tehran in Iran, said that the SCO is an important platform for the practice of multilateralism. More and more countries want to join the SCO, which shows that multilateralism is the aspiration of the people. “There is a general expectation from all walks of life in Iran that Iran will establish closer ties with the SCO.”

In Avdonin’s view, the SCO not only brings benefits to the people of the member states, but also brings peace, order and prosperity to the world. More and more countries want to participate in the SCO process, which shows that the concept of international relations advocated by the SCO is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, and will also help promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Vladimir Petrovsky, a researcher at the Institute of China and Modern Asia of the Russian Academy of Sciences, highly agrees with President Xi Jinping’s important proposition on strengthening the unity and cooperation of the SCO. He believes that as more and more countries join, the SCO will play a key role in building a new type of international relations.

According to Abdul Aziz Shabani, an expert on China in Saudi Arabia, the important concepts on security, cooperation and development put forward by President Xi Jinping are of great significance to the development of all countries, and are of great significance to safeguarding the Eurasian continent. Stability and prosperity are also crucial. Shabani believes that countries in the region should work together to contribute to the realization of sustained peace and prosperity in the region.