Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 18th, title: Jointly promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation to sail away – the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has aroused enthusiastic response from overseas Chinese sons and daughters

Xinhua News Agency reporter

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China opened in Beijing on the morning of the 16th. On behalf of the 19th Central Committee, General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered a speech entitled “Holding High the Great Banner of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics and Working Together to Build a Socialist Modern Country in an All-round Way” “Report.

Overseas Chinese, our overseas staff and foreign students listened to and watched the opening meeting of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in different ways. They are proud of the great changes and historic achievements in the new era in the past decade, and they all expressed their confidence to move forward bravely, and jointly promote the great ship of the Great Rejuvenation of the Chinese Nation to ride the wind and waves and set sail.

Proud of the historic achievements of the motherland

In his report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping expounded on the work of the past five years and the great changes in the new era in ten years. He pointed out that the great changes of the past ten years in the new era are of milestone significance in the history of the party, the history of new China, the history of reform and opening up, the history of socialist development, and the history of the development of the Chinese nation.

“In the past ten years, every time I return to China, I can clearly feel the rapid development and changes of the motherland.” Zhang Jinxiong, chairman of the Indonesian Chinese Chamber of Commerce, said, “In the past ten years, modern cities have sprung up, high-speed rail links in all directions, communication facilities are widely available to benefit the people, and the eyes are full of green water and lush mountains. …China‘s development has achieved a leap from quantitative change to qualitative change. Overseas Chinese business enterprises investing in China are also participants in China‘s reform, opening up and modernization drive. We are sincerely proud to see these changes!”

“Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, China‘s economic strength, scientific and technological strength, and comprehensive national strength have all jumped to a new level, and its international influence, charisma, and shaping power have been significantly improved. This makes overseas Chinese and overseas Chinese very excited and proud.” Wang Haijun, president of the Hanwha China Peaceful Reunification Promotion Association, said that the growing strength of the motherland has brought new opportunities to overseas Chinese.

“A country’s overseas nationals, whether their waist is straight or not, depends on what kind of motherland they have.” Nan Gengxu, chairman of the Botswana China Peaceful Reunification Promotion Association, said with emotion that the Communist Party of China and the Chinese people are fully confident in promoting the Chinese nation’s slave station. The great leap of getting up, getting rich and becoming strong, “I am very proud of being a son and daughter of the Chinese people”.

Wang Qingfeng, director of the Belarusian Overseas Chinese Association, who has been devoted to Chinese teaching and Sino-Belarus cultural exchanges in Belarus, said: “In the past ten years, the number of students studying Chinese in Belarus has grown exponentially, which has enhanced our cultural self-confidence.”

“In the past ten years, the improvement of China‘s ecological environment is obvious to all.” Fan Xuan, editor-in-chief of European New Media Group and vice president of the German Chinese Entrepreneurs Association, said that today’s beautiful China can be seen and touched by people, promoting green development, It is the right choice to promote the harmonious coexistence between man and nature.

Luo Chaoxi, president of Argentina-China Peaceful Reunification Promotion Association, has been paying attention to the development of his hometown Nanchang, Jiangxi. “In the past ten years, the living standards of the people in my hometown have been greatly improved. Jiangxi will achieve all poverty-stricken counties in 2020, which makes me very excited.”

The Lao Chinese Chamber of Commerce published an article in the Laos “China Times” on the 16th to warmly celebrate the opening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. “Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, China has achieved world-renowned achievements, has undergone earth-shaking changes, and people’s lives have been greatly improved.” The article said that the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative and the Lao side’s development strategy of “changing a land-locked country into a land-linked country” succeeded The connection has greatly improved the lives of the Lao people.

Contribute to the promotion of Chinese-style modernization

In his report, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that Chinese-style modernization is a socialist modernization led by the Communist Party of China.

Song Jun, deputy general manager of the Egypt Branch of China Chemical Engineering 16th Construction Co., Ltd., who is working in Egypt, listened carefully to the report of General Secretary Xi Jinping. He said: “In the past ten years, Chinese products and Chinese standards have been more and more recognized by the world. We will continue to adhere to it and use Chinese speed and Chinese quality to complete the construction projects in the host countries and provide more jobs for the people of the host countries. “He firmly believes that the achievements of Chinese-style modernization will not only benefit the Chinese people, but also the people of the world, and the grand cause of comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization will surely be successful.

According to Deng Yuqiu, editor-in-chief of the South African Chinese media “South Africa Watch”, China not only shows the world a development path that can be used for reference, but also shares development opportunities with the vast number of developing countries through the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative and other Chinese programs. Jointly promote modernization.

“As an overseas student, in the process of communicating with the local British people, I can feel more and more their desire to understand China.” said Wang Mingchu, vice chairman of the British Chinese Students and Scholars Association, “The promotion and expansion of Chinese-style modernization means The improvement of the comprehensive national strength of the motherland also means that each of our compatriots has an improved sense of gain and happiness.”

Shangguan Jianfeng, chairman of the Brazilian Chinese Cultural Exchange Association, said that as overseas Chinese living abroad after the reform and opening up, we deeply feel that China is constantly advancing on the road of modernization. “Chinese-style modernization brings development and prosperity to the country and society, and brings confidence and happiness to all Chinese sons and daughters.”

Wang Shangxue, Chinese Director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi in Kenya, said that during the five years of working at the Confucius Institute, more and more local youths have become interested in Chinese language and Chinese culture. Experts and scholars came to discuss how China has achieved such great development achievements. , “Telling Chinese stories to them is my goal.”

Helping the complete reunification of the motherland

In his report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that we should uphold and improve “one country, two systems” and promote the reunification of the motherland. Solving the Taiwan question and realizing the complete reunification of the motherland is the unswerving historical task of the Party, the common aspiration of all Chinese sons and daughters, and an inevitable requirement for realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

“We must firmly safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and strive for the reunification of the motherland and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” said Deng Zhuting, chairman of the London Chinatown Chamber of Commerce. He went to the UK in the 1970s and has devoted himself to promoting Sino-British cultural exchanges for many years. “The vast number of overseas Chinese in the UK will jointly contribute to the great cause of national rejuvenation, insist on fighting against ‘independence’ and promote reunification, and jointly help the motherland achieve reunification.”

Yuan Yi, executive vice president of Russia-China Peaceful Reunification Promotion Association, said: “All Chinese sons and daughters must think and work together around realizing the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. We resolutely support and promote the reunification of the motherland, and bring our own strengths into realization. In the process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation!”

Wu Youyi, chairman of the American-Western China Peaceful Reunification Promotion Association, said: “We must better unite the overseas Chinese in the United States, enhance exchanges with people from all walks of life in the United States, and speak well about China‘s foreign policy of peace and the ‘one country, two systems’ policy. Make greater contributions to the reunification of the motherland.”

Zhao Ke, director of the Zimbabwe China-Zimbabwe Exchange Center, said that the complete reunification of the motherland must be realized and can be realized. As overseas Chinese, we must actively play our role and contribute to the great cause of the reunification of the motherland.

Tang Yaming, president of the All-Japan Overseas Chinese and Chinese Peaceful Reunification Promotion Association, said that overseas Chinese are united and resolutely oppose all attempts to split the motherland. “We firmly believe that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, the complete reunification of the motherland will surely be achieved, and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation will surely be achieved.”

Strive for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation

In his report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that from now on, the central task of the Communist Party of China is to unite and lead the people of all ethnic groups in the country to build a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way, realize the second centenary goal, and comprehensively promote the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization. Great Rejuvenation.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping’s report has inspired and inspired overseas Chinese,” said Lin Chuqin, chairman of the Thai Chinese Chamber of Commerce. He has been committed to promoting Thailand-China friendship and economic and trade cooperation between the two countries. “China‘s economy is developing steadily, and a series of favorable policies and measures to benefit overseas Chinese have been introduced, creating unlimited opportunities for overseas Chinese and overseas Chinese. We will promote more overseas Chinese and Chinese businessmen to return to their hometowns to invest and start businesses, support various constructions of the motherland, and participate in the high-quality development of the ‘Belt and Road’. and jointly contribute to the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”

Zhang Zhenyong, chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce of Chinese Enterprises, said that the next five years will be a critical period for the start of the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country. The company will rely on its own advantages to further optimize logistics channels, expand business scope, and contribute to the modernization of the motherland overseas.

Venezuelan overseas Chinese leader Nie Guochang said that the overseas Chinese in Venezuela support the party’s new blueprint for the country’s development plan, and will continue to work hard, work hard, connect domestic and international markets, and work together to build the motherland into a prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful modern socialist country. And work hard.

Cai Chenghua, president of the Southern California Overseas Chinese Federation, said that China‘s brilliant achievements have amazed the world and made overseas Chinese feel proud. Overseas Chinese are heart-to-heart with the motherland, and will keep pace with the development of the motherland and contribute their own strength to the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Liao Zibin, chairman of CNMC Zambia China Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone Development Co., Ltd., said that the answer to the struggle is inspiring, and the grand journey is inspiring. “We overseas Chinese builders will actively participate in the historical process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”

Wen Shuangwen, chairman of the Irish Chinese Students and Scholars Association, said that General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that when the youth is strong, the country is strong. “This has inspired our overseas students. I will combine what I have learned with the development of the motherland, and actively devote myself to the construction of the motherland, so that youth can bloom brilliantly in the fiery practice of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.”

Siyuan Chinese Language School has been operating in Ecuador for nearly 20 years, with nearly 3,000 students at its peak. Cao Xiaohong, the principal of the school, said: “All faculty and staff will strive to do a good job in Chinese teaching, strive to be an active disseminator of Chinese excellent culture, an active promoter of cultural exchanges and mutual learning between China and Ecuador, and strive to become non-governmental messengers who have friendly exchanges with the local people. Contribute to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”

In order to welcome the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Zhao Yuan, Honorary President of the Swiss China Peaceful Reunification Promotion Association, organized his Chamber Orchestra of Saint-Prés to hold a concert together with the Swiss Fujian Association. He said that as a musician who has lived overseas for many years, he should use music to “tell Chinese stories well” and promote Chinese culture. “Now, foreigners are becoming more and more interested in Chinese culture. People-to-people bonds are an important foundation for China to strengthen cooperation and deepen exchanges with other countries in the world. Living overseas, I deeply feel the continuous development of Sino-Swiss and Sino-European cultural exchanges, and will do my best. Do work that is beneficial to the heart-to-heart connection between Chinese and foreign people, and contribute to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”

[Editor in charge: Xu Kun]