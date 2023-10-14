Joker in manga version – Mondo Japan

Over the decades, American superheroes have had remakes, sequels, reboots, revisitations, crossovers, etc… but only when they ended up in the hands of manga artists could they be given life to a story that was as absurd as it was innovative and spectacular. “Joker – one operation Joker” with story by Satoshi Miyagawa and art by Keisuke Gotoh, published by Planet manga.

In yet another clash in Gotham City between Joker and Batman, the latter falls into a tank containing chemical material, transforming him into a newborn baby. Joker decides to look after the infant and make him grow with a strong sense of justice, so as to make him return to his former vigilante to show him how ephemeral good is and how powerful evil is.

In this undertaking, the Joker will have to face… changing diapers, enrolling in nursery school, preparing baby food and bathing. A manga that brings to light a new and hidden aspect of Batman’s nemesis, no matter how crazy he is, a side that intrigues and moves shines through: the paternal one.

Joker will have a well-defined purpose, in a game of roles in which you have to decide whether the light represented by Batman is stronger or the profound darkness in which Joker believes. To answer this question, the bat man must return. However, much more transpires between the pages, without the Death Wish the Joker cannot exist and the return of Batman is also the return of the Joker, who has now become a normal person with all his limitations, aligning himself with the social life he hated so much, finding him talking of justice issues. A title in which the dark atmospheres leave room for a fun but also deeper reading than it might seem, making us reflect on the essence of the new criminal.