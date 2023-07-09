Home » Jokić is being chanted MVP | Sport
World

Jokić is being chanted MVP | Sport

by admin
Jokić is being chanted MVP | Sport

The Serbian basketball player returned to the place where he stayed last year.

Source: Instagram/Tara Rafting

Nikola Jokić is on a well-deserved rest after a busy NBA season, in which he was decorated with a championship ring.

Under his baton, Denver became the champion of the strongest league in the world for the first time in the history of the franchise, and after the last game of the final playoff series against Miami, the Serbian basketball player went on vacation.

He first went to his native Sombor, where he watched the horses from his stable at equestrian races, and a few days later, after stopping by Goražde to buy beer, he reached Tara, where he enjoys rafting.

Today, a video appeared showing Jokić enjoying himself on the boat while the audience chanted “MVP, MVP” at him.

See what it looked like

See also  Elon Musk punta al 100% on Twitter

You may also like

Japan Pays Tribute to Shinzo Abe One Year...

Everything you need to know before buying a...

The Controversial Decision: US Supply of Cluster Munitions...

Mexico, a journalist of the newspaper “La Jornada”...

The weather in Sicily, hot and sultry grip...

Mexico, a journalist found dead in a plastic...

Novak Djokovic Wimbledon schedule Dimitrov on the second...

Missing Juárez Ballet Teacher Arrested for Marijuana Shipment:...

daily horoscope for July 9 | Fun

503 Service Unavailable: News Website Experiences Technical Issues

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy