Jokić is being chanted MVP | Sport

The Serbian basketball player returned to the place where he stayed last year.

Source: Instagram/Tara Rafting

Nikola Jokić is on a well-deserved rest after a busy NBA season, in which he was decorated with a championship ring.

Under his baton, Denver became the champion of the strongest league in the world for the first time in the history of the franchise, and after the last game of the final playoff series against Miami, the Serbian basketball player went on vacation.

He first went to his native Sombor, where he watched the horses from his stable at equestrian races, and a few days later, after stopping by Goražde to buy beer, he reached Tara, where he enjoys rafting.

Today, a video appeared showing Jokić enjoying himself on the boat while the audience chanted “MVP, MVP” at him.

