Nikola Jokić has less chance of winning the MVP trophy than a few Sundays ago, and some people are very happy about that.

Nikola Jokić has played very little lately since it became known that his Denver is going to the playoffs as the first ranked team of the Western Conference, and many think that because of this, he will miss his third MVP title. One of them is Nick Wright, a famous American sports journalist who has had a lot of things against the Serbian basketball player for years.

Earlier he said that Jokić does not deserve the MVP title, that it is not good for the league that he wins trophies, and now he couldn’t wait to have arguments against Jokić. After a game in which Joel Embiid scored 52 points, Wright announced the winner. In his opinion, Jokić is not even close to the title.

“Since Jokić has missed some games and since Šengun is outplaying him, I think it is very clear that he has fallen to third place in the MVP race. With less than a week left in the season, Embid is in first place, Janis is second, and then we have quite a bit of empty space and Jokić“, Nick Wright wrote on Twitter.

As Jokic has missed time & now is getting outplayed by@kevinwildes’ beloved Sengun, I think it’s quite clear he’s slipped to 3rd in the MVP race. With less than a week left, it’s… 1- Embiid

2- Giannis

(Decent gap)

3- Jokic — nick wright (@getnickwright)April 5, 2023

In the official race of the NBA League, it was announced that Joel Embiid really jumped to the first place in front of Jokic, but the Serbian basketball player is in second place, and Janis Adetokumbo is third. This season, Jokić is averaging 24.8 points with 11.9 rebounds and 9.8 assists per match. Embiid is more efficient with 33.1 points per game, but is weaker in other aspects with 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, and Giannis Adetokumbo with 31.1 points has 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. .