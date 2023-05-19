Home » Jokić reached third place on the eternal list of triple-double effects in playoff matches | Sport
Jokić reached third place on the eternal list of triple-double effects in playoff matches | Sport

Jokić reached third place on the eternal list of triple-double effects in playoff matches | Sport

The NBA’s best player plays like a trance during the playoffs, and the numbers that are unbelievable every night show that.

Source: Profimedia

Nikola Jokić was phenomenal in the match against the Lakers the night before, and his Denver reached a 2-0 advantage in the final series of the West. In the match marked by the Serbian center and Jamal Murray, LeBron James played, but the fans in Serbia are much more interested in the triple-double effects of the best player in the league – he recorded another one tonight.

on 23 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists Jokić was one of the central figures of the match, and that was enough for him to reach third place on the eternal list of triple-double performances in playoff matches. Until now, he was tied with Russell Westbrook, whom he overtook and who probably won’t match him in the coming years as he slowly approaches the end of his career.

In front of Nikola Jokić, who still has several impressive seasons ahead of him, there are currently only two players – LeBron James, who is his opponent in the series, and Magic Johnson, who finished his career a long time ago and is now just waiting for who will take him off the top. Lebron was one jump short of his 29th triple-double tonight, which would mean that he is only one step behind the legendary Magic, but… It is quite expected that in the coming seasons Nikola Jokić comes close and maybe even alone at the top of this list.

The Serbian representative currently has a streak of four consecutive playoff matches in which he recorded triple-double results, and there is no doubt that he will further improve his performance by the end of the current season. When you consider that he is “only” 28 years old, the figure of 30 and some triple-doubles in playoff meetings does not seem unattainable at all. Watch the best details from the second match:

See also  Peru, the 4 Italians stranded in Checacupe leave for Cusco


The second match of the West Finals.
Izvor: Youtube/Free Dawkins

