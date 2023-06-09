Jokić’s response to a question in Serbian | Sports

Nikola Jokić reacted brilliantly when he heard that he would be asked a question in the Serbian language at the press conference.

Source: YouTube/Denver7

Nikola Jokić made an important step towards winning the NBA title, so after the triumph of his Denver in the second match, he is only two more victories away from realizing his dream. Like all over America, this time “Joker” had a lot of support from Serbian fans, who came up with a hit chant in Florida in honor of the best basketball player in the world.

And how glad Nikola was to hear the Serbian language after one of the most important victories in his life was also shown in the recording from the press conference. On it, he did not remove the smile from his face while a journalist asked a question in Serbian. After raising his thumb in approval, Nikola heard the question:

“Nikola, if we can say that there is no sleep in Serbia”

“Yes, I also received many messages that everyone is awake and watching, thank you as usual,” said “Joker”.

Look at Jokic’s reaction.

Jokic made NBA history last night by scoring as many as 32 points, with 21 rebounds and 10 assists, and the curiosity is that Nuggets playmaker Jamal Murray also had a triple-double performance, with 34 points and 10 assists and rebounds each. The next match will be played on the night between Friday and Saturday.