Nemočan was one of the most dominant players of today when Jeff Green rushed at him.

Izvor: Twitter/NBA/printscreen

In the big NBA derby, the best team from the West defeated the best team from the East, i.e. Nikola Jokić’s team was convincingly better (129:106) than the team led by Janis Adetokunbo. The Serbian center had great help from the rest of the team, and his teammate Jeff Green used one “return” ball, he ran into the racket and dunked over the Greek who has two MVP titles!

The impressive hitting that many consider to be the best of the season was performed at the very beginning of the last quarter, while Denver had a double-digit advantage and was surely on its way to victory in this very important meeting. See how Green “posterized” Adetokunba:

By the way, Janis played a very good match with 31 points and was tied with Nikola Jokić in terms of points. On the other hand, Green ended the match with only seven points, but these two have been the talk of the world since this morning. Take a look at how powerful this dunk was from another angle: