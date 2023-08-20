Jon Batiste, critic of his album World Music Radio (2023)

Duke Ellington, Quincy Jones, Stevie Wonder, Prince and now Jon Batiste Exaggerated?. Well, time will give or take away reasons. Overall, Jon is only 36 years old and already has an extensive and immaculate resume full of great prizes in his bag. Have I been a fool not to mention any woman like the great Nina Simone? Well, you’re right. Although I haven’t mentioned any white guys either because… they don’t deserve it. Nina yes. Simone’s ability to hybridize her classical training with black popular music is unbeatable. And that’s precisely what Jon Batiste’s new album is about: popular music made with the wisdom of someone who has studied music until his eyebrows burned.

Jon Batiste says that the idea of “World Music Radio” It is born from those sound waves that cross space and that were discovered a couple of years ago, without anyone knowing very well where they come from. A concept that led him to invent the figure of a DJ called Billy Bob Bo Bob (his alter ego on the album) who guides us through an album full of many textures. The idea is not completely original and, without going any further, it was already carried out by Josh Homme’s QOTSA in the unique “Songs For The Deaf” (02). Although the intention that the sound journey is really that is new: a journey.

“World Music Radio” it embarks you through 21 cuts and one hour in duration in a carousel of emotions and colors in which almost everything fits. And I’m not just saying this because of the extensive, varied and undoubtedly uneven list of collaborations, but also. I say this mainly because Jon Batiste he has managed to put all his musical intelligence, which is a lot, at the service of a concept: to demonstrate that music is the artistic language that can more and better destroy all those barriers that separate us as humans. Music and LOVE because, as our Rita Payés sings in the exciting “My Heart”, “It is out of love that one dares to change course”. LOVE. How stripped of content the word is when used too lightly! Unfortunately, Jon Batiste was recently put to the test by the chance of life and he knows what LOVE means. It must have been hard that, while he was immersed in the composition of this album, his wife underwent a second bone marrow transplant in order to overcome leukemia. A very hard process for both of us Jon Batiste mitigated with small delicate pieces that he dedicated to his wife and of which the exciting “Butterfly” has finally been included in “World Music Radio”. Impossible not to be moved by this story.

But we were talking about travel and an endless number of textures, and the album accumulates them by the shovelful. After being welcomed by Dj Billy Bob, we turned the dial of our transistor to South Africa to let ourselves be seduced, together with the South African duo Native Soul, by the elegant Afro-pop of “Raindance”. From there we go to the tasty Caribbean with “Be Who You Are”where worlds as disparate as those represented by the K-pop group NewJeans, the American rapper JID or the Colombian Camilo are combined. After “Worship” it’s pure disco-tribal that invites you to the dance floor. But it is when we come to the delicate “My Heart”performed together with Rita Payés, when we realize that in reality Jon Batiste a full-fledged Tangana has been marked, only that instead of the “The Madrileño”, we would have to title his album as “El Neoorleanés”. After all, the concept is the same and the result has come out equally nickel-plated.

Jokes aside, I’m not going to continue to bore the staff by going through each cut of the album, but I do want to highlight at least my favorite moments from it. Songs like the ones marked with Lil Wayne (“Uneasy”) in which blackness becomes corporeal, just like a Sault song. Or what to say about that bass line with a funk aroma and Motown sound that his own father Michale Batiste performs in “Call Now (504-305-8269)”. And now to close, how not to mention the last two songs of the extensive batch: “Wherever You Are” it’s a gut-wrenching crescendo that one easily imagines in a Father John Misty work, and the closing collaboration with Lana del Rey (“Life Lesson”) is a delight tailor-made for the singer’s romantic display. A theme that simply leaves your heart in a fist.