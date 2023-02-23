2021 was a peculiar, uncomfortable year, something you say “look, it’s better not to repeat it”. An essay on protonormality that was left over from the cabinet of curiosities. Indoor turbomadness. And as expected, that took its toll on the artists. So in this collective delusion to stay sane, Jonatan Aron Leandoer Håstad, more acclaimed as Yung Lean, created what is, so far, his most bizarre: “Sugar World”.

On February 2, without prior notice, and with the ballad “Blue Lights” as the only antecedent, Yung Lean published an album of eight tracks under his pseudonym Jonatan Leandoer96. For this adventure he went to Copenhagen and joined Frederik Valentin and Mathias Sarsgaard. The result? A record that sounds like everything you wouldn’t think a year0001 record would sound like. Piano rock, glam rock, empty nightclub ballads… Entering this world feels like being in a roadhouse with wooden interiors, where someone has put up some bright curtains at the back of the stage. They wear satiny suits that smell of mothballs and every god gets drunk to the rhythm of karaoke in which only he participates. Hitting play is immersing yourself in a dad rock party where you didn’t expect to have a good time (“Nightmare Amusement Park”), but there you go, vibeando.

In this, the instrumental production is precise, clean and in tune; defined as opposed to that unmistakable timbre that drag Yung Lean. And perhaps here is the grace. In the middle of the rock sound, a voice that at times seems to have a cold, sometimes gone cloudrap style, culminates in lalalalero choruses, putting your arm around your colleague’s shoulder, raising the jug, and singing to that love while impossible (“Rivers Of Another Town”). This time his universe is more pompous, theatrical, and less digital. Whatever he does, he always gets away with it. This is the Europe of Jonathan Leandoer96from Yung Lean, and we just live in it.