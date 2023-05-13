Jonathan Pierce Releases New Double Single From The Drums

Jonathan Pierce has managed, song by song, to underline the strong personality of his pop, in which luminous melodies are combined with totally emotional content and often loaded with sadness, a style that has influenced many other current artists. Fifteen years have passed since his recording debut, but his proposal continues to maintain its freshness and, above all, it does not lose its validity thanks to a timeless spirit and sound.

Regarding these two new songs, Pierce himself points out that “Plastic Envelope” is about “the pain that comes when your trust is violated and the fear of not knowing if you will be able to open your heart again in the same way.” While “Protect Him Always” is an “apology to the young man in me, whom I try to protect as best I can, knowing that when they hurt me, they hurt him again.”

This double single comes a few weeks after “I Want It All”, the first of the songs that point to a new work by The Drums that would be published again by the ANTI label,

