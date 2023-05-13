Home » Jonathan Pierce Releases New Double Single From The Drums
World

Jonathan Pierce Releases New Double Single From The Drums

by admin
Jonathan Pierce Releases New Double Single From The Drums

Jonathan Pierce has managed, song by song, to underline the strong personality of his pop, in which luminous melodies are combined with totally emotional content and often loaded with sadness, a style that has influenced many other current artists. Fifteen years have passed since his recording debut, but his proposal continues to maintain its freshness and, above all, it does not lose its validity thanks to a timeless spirit and sound.

Regarding these two new songs, Pierce himself points out that “Plastic Envelope” is about “the pain that comes when your trust is violated and the fear of not knowing if you will be able to open your heart again in the same way.” While “Protect Him Always” is an “apology to the young man in me, whom I try to protect as best I can, knowing that when they hurt me, they hurt him again.”

This double single comes a few weeks after “I Want It All”, the first of the songs that point to a new work by The Drums that would be published again by the ANTI label,

See also  "Are you talented? Come and work in Hong Kong." After the repression, the authorities now want to make the city an international hub again

You may also like

Resuming direct flights with Russia or being sanctioned...

The evacuation of the wounded Ukrainian soldier during...

Papua New Guinea’s foreign minister resigned after being...

The new US ambassador to Italy will be...

Fitch confirms Italy’s rating at ‘BBB’ with stable...

Dear renters, it’s an emergency in Spain too....

Milan transfer market – Rebic’s replacement chosen: a...

Ukraine, latest news. 007 Gb, Ukrainians gain at...

Albert Hammond Jr. (The Strokes) premieres eight hit...

In Mexico with the desperate fleeing drug traffickers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy