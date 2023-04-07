just as it says Jonny Pierce about the single through a statement: “The song emerged from nostalgia and pain derived from a loveless childhood. Luckily, in the last few years I really began to understand what happened to me as a child, which helped me start building my own bridge to true love. The song is a declaration in which I tell myself that I am going to get what was never given to me. I want to have the full experience of being human, which includes love and connection. I want it all”.

In any case, we will have to stay alert to see what upcoming news the American artist offers us regarding The Drums. Since The Drums became Pierce’s solo project, he has released records by “Abysmal Thoughts” (2017), “Brutalism” (2019) y “Mommy Don’t Spank Me” (2021). With the premiere of “I Want It All”, The Drums have announced a tour of the United States and Canada between July and August.

Of his last length “Mommy Don’t Spank Me”In the magazine we commented: “‘Mommy Don’t Spank Me’ is a double compilation that focuses, above all, on B-sides, discards and rarities from the years 2010 and 2011, the first stage of Jonny Pierce and his crew. And in that sense, the most substantial – by far – is the first album, with songs that exude that disarming candor of their early days, such as the dreamy “When I Come Home”, the boneless “You’re The One That Makes Me Happy” or the extremely elegant New Yorker synth pop of “I Don’t Want To Go Alone”. It is an uneven journey of eleven cuts, most of them (despite everything) worthy of shoving their way into any of his early works ”.