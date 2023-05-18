Joost Reintjes, ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Serbia | Info

Interview

Source: Promo

What are the main factors that lead to an increase in the number of Dutch companies in Serbia and what are the benefits they bring to both Serbia and the Netherlands?

The Netherlands has always been a pioneer when it comes to international business. Our country ranks third in the world in terms of direct foreign investment, and over the past decade it has established itself as a significant investor for the Serbian economy. Bilateral trade between the Netherlands and Serbia exceeded one billion euros, and our country continues to be one of the most important sources of foreign direct investment.

Serbia, with its favorable geographical position, qualified workforce and good economic prospects, represents a market suitable for investments from a European perspective. This is proven by the successful presence of a significant number of Dutch companies, of different sizes and in different industries. I believe that the Heineken Serbia investment is good news for the Netherlands, Dutch companies and Serbia.

The positive experiences of Dutch companies operating here can be an invitation for other businesses to try their hand at this market. The opportunity to recently visit the modern Heineken brewery and learn about its investments is just one example of Dutch companies’ commitment to long-term success in Serbia.

I would say that the pragmatic, direct approach of Dutch entrepreneurs, focused on solving problems, fits well with the Serbian mentality and that is why we understand each other well. In addition, Dutch companies, as a rule, bring innovative solutions, be it technology or business processes, are responsible towards social practices and foster a culture of open dialogue with the public administration on how to further improve business. In fact, we see such cooperation as very useful in the key sectors we deal with, namely agriculture, urban greening and renewable energy.

What knowledge can Dutch companies offer to the market in Serbia?

Dutch companies play an important role in representing their country in the world. About 500 of them operate in Serbia, and they employ almost 20,000 people, in various sectors. Among these companies are Heineken, Ahold-Delhaize (Maxi/Tempo), KLM, Phillips, KupujemProdajem, as well as other smaller successful businesses that provide consulting services, manufacture furniture, green urban areas and sustainable agriculture.

“Team Oranje”, which consists of Dutch companies, investors and enterprises, brings with it our tradition, innovative technologies, as well as different approaches to work. Additionally, their great contribution lies in setting social and environmental standards, safety practices at work, improving employment, and many other things.

For example, Heineken is known as a responsible and modern Dutch employer. It invests in its people, culture and development of the local communities in which it operates and on which it relies. Their program, “Brew a Better World“, a new set of obligations aimed at achieving a positive impact on the environment, sustainability and responsible consumption of alcohol, is also implemented in Serbia.

What can Serbia do to encourage, not only Dutch, but also other foreign investments?

One of my roles, as ambassador to Serbia, is to strengthen bilateral relations between our two countries. My team and I are working on this through cultural exchange, providing support for the implementation of key reforms, encouraging Serbia on the path to joining the European Union, and of course, encouraging more trade and more investments.

I am proud that the Dutch business community in Serbia is developing and growing – I have seen it for myself. I believe that there is potential for additional strengthening of our economic ties.

The potential for increasing our cooperation is enormous. The European Union is a major driver of economic opportunities through pre-accession funds and programs such as the Green Agenda. Encouraging green growth, infrastructure and energy diversification is a key competence of the Netherlands. The embassy promotes opportunities in the fields of renewable energy, waste, wastewater treatment, port infrastructure and agriculture.

However, there are areas in which we would like to see Serbia continue its work, which would help it to use its potential. This includes accelerating reforms, particularly in the areas of the rule of law, public administration and state-owned enterprises.

Our continuous goals as an embassy are to provide support to Serbia on the way to reforms, but also to promote it as a country with potential for investments by Dutch businesses. We hope to welcome many more companies from the Netherlands in the future.