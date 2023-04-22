Home » Jordan: an Italian tourist died in Petra
Jordan: an Italian tourist died in Petra

Jordan: an Italian tourist died in Petra

An Italian tourist died yesterday after falling from a height of 30 meters while walking along a path closed to transit in the archaeological site of Petra, in Jordan. Local media reported it and the incident was confirmed by qualified sources. The tourist – 30 years old, originally from Turin, who was traveling alone in the country – was reached by the emergency services and taken to the hospital where he was found to die due to his injuries. The police have opened an investigation and an autopsy has been ordered. The family has been informed and is in contact with the Italian embassy in Amman

