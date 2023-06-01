Jordan, the spectacular wedding reception between the prince and Rajwa- Corriere TV

Al Hussein bin Abdullah married the Saudi architect in a ceremony attended by VIPs from all over the world

(LaPresse) The sumptuous and spectacular reception, between songs and dances, after wedding between Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah and Saudi architect Rajwa Al Saif. The two got married today, June 1, in Amman, in a ceremony attended by royals and other VIPs from all over the world. The bride wore an elegant white dress, while the groom was in military ceremonial uniform, with a golden saber. Families and their guests gathered in an open-air gazebo surrounded by landscaped gardens for the traditional Muslim wedding ceremony known as ‘katb al-ketab’. The crowd broke into applause after the marriage contract was signed. (LaPresse)