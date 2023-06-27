Home » Jordana B. adapts Pulp’s “Common People” into Spanish
World

Jordana B. adapts Pulp’s “Common People” into Spanish

by admin
Jordana B. adapts Pulp’s “Common People” into Spanish

A few days ago, Jordana B. decided to give her fans “Gente Corriente” a personal version of “Common People” by Pulp that anticipates the arrival of her new album, which her label defines as “an entertainment for women, a lesbian romances”.

In this way, the story of the Pulp song is maintained, but adapting it to a relationship between two women from different social classes. Jordana B.’s version includes electronic touches together with an aesthetic that is slightly closer to the punk-rock but keeping the air pop regular in his repertoire. The exploration that the drums do to get different textures where everything goes from less to more to end in a epic guitar solo.

You can see Jordana B. live in July, August and September at: Huesca (1/7 Polyphonic Sound), Cádiz (22/7 No Sin Music Fest), Alcañiz (29/7 Aragon Sonoro)VIllanueva del Trabuco (25/7 Malaga) y Alcalá de Henares (31/7.2/9 Giant Festival).

See also  Ukraine Russia, news on the war today 17 September

You may also like

Anđela Đuričić’s confession after the Cooperative | Entertainment

Marcus is an Inter player

Putin’s two allies become enemies of the Wagner...

France, the police shoot and kill a 17-year-old...

Agent shoots and kills 17-year-old, accidents near Paris

Israel, the ultra-right minister attacks the defense leaders:...

five facts about Djokovic at Wimbledon | Sports

Julian Sands is dead, the announcement of the...

3.1 magnitude earthquake near Zafferana Etnea (CT)

Youssouf Bath, pioneer of Vohou-vohou ~ dohouatt

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy