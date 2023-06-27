Jordana B. adapts Pulp’s “Common People” into Spanish

A few days ago, Jordana B. decided to give her fans “Gente Corriente” a personal version of “Common People” by Pulp that anticipates the arrival of her new album, which her label defines as “an entertainment for women, a lesbian romances”.

In this way, the story of the Pulp song is maintained, but adapting it to a relationship between two women from different social classes. Jordana B.’s version includes electronic touches together with an aesthetic that is slightly closer to the punk-rock but keeping the air pop regular in his repertoire. The exploration that the drums do to get different textures where everything goes from less to more to end in a epic guitar solo.

You can see Jordana B. live in July, August and September at: Huesca (1/7 Polyphonic Sound), Cádiz (22/7 No Sin Music Fest), Alcañiz (29/7 Aragon Sonoro)VIllanueva del Trabuco (25/7 Malaga) y Alcalá de Henares (31/7.2/9 Giant Festival).

