Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein marries Rajwa Alseif. Among the guests also William and Kate

Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, 28, married Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif, 29, scion of a prominent family. Royals and other VIPs from around the world attended the traditional Islamic celebration at the Zahran Royal Palace in Amman, as huge crowds gathered on the streets in an atmosphere of excitement across the kingdom.

The US first lady Jill Biden and the heir to the throne of England William with his wife Kate are some of the guests, but the King of Holland Willem-Alexander, the President of Iraq Abdul Latif Rashid also came to the event and the Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. The wedding ceremony in the Zahran Palace, the same one that saw the marriage of King Abdullah with Rania. From there the wedding procession will reach Al Husseiniya Palace for the official dinner.

The bride, wearing an elegant white gown, arrived at the Zahran Palace in a 1968 Rolls-Royce Phantom V custom-made for the Crown Prince’s late great-grandmother. The groom arrived before her in ceremonial military uniform with a golden saber. Families and their guests gathered in an open-air gazebo surrounded by landscaped gardens for the traditional Muslim wedding ceremony known as ‘katb al-ketab’. The crowd broke into applause after the marriage contract was signed