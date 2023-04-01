A Jordi Maranges he may be known from his previous career with the band The Devil in the Eyebut the truth is that he already has an extensive solo career since 2010. Now he has released a new work, “avalanche”an album that you can listen to on platforms, but that will have a very special edition in book-disc format that includes texts and a graphic imaginary with original photographs of Daniel Pique.
The album talks about opposites and questions the dichotomy man/nature, man/woman, man/society, man/machine, through a very personal songbook. The album features collaborations by two Majorcan poets in the songs “El gresol”, a poem by Aina Riera (awarded with the Pollença 2021 literary prize) and “Un adolescent en patí”, poem by Marcos Augusto Lladó (author of “Stomach” y “They Happen Afternoons”), in addition to paying tribute to Maria del Mar Bonet through the poem Gabriel Alomar“Stanza in the wind”.
Presentation dates will be announced shortly. “avalanche”which will take place in trio format with Bel Miquel (electronic percussion and backing vocals) and Diego Simone (loops, programming and guitars) accompanying Maranges.