Jordi Serradell, review of his album Eternitat (2023)

The second album of Jordi Serradell It gives me mixed feelings. It is hardly debatable that the material is remarkable. Brilliant, rather. But the way in which it is conveyed – immaculate, on the other hand – sounds to me like many things that I have already heard in recent times. Obviously, the fault must be mine, and not yours. It is my ears (those of anyone who dedicates themselves to this, basically) that are already very little virgin. Surely I would not think this if in the last five or six years the albums by Ferran Palau, El Petit de Cal Eril, Ernest Crusats, Germà Aire, Da Souza or Marialluïsa had not seen the light of day. That said, it is impossible to detract from the elegant production by Jordi Casadesús, Aleix Bou and Dani Ferrer. Nor to the internal dynamics of an album that at no time bores or stifles: “eternity” (2023) consists of ten cuts in thirty-five minutes. Short and at the foot. No one repeats schemes. And just when you think that the formula may be about to wear out, the musician from La Bisbal de L’Empordà gives you the most experimental moment – ​​within some margins – of the album, a “better time” with a krautrock rhythm and dissonant guitars like Nels Cline when Wilco was winning the sky in the early 2000s. Five minutes, with a fade out and change of rhythm included in the middle, in a paradinha and acceleration plan, which enter a service road which does not deny the value of all of the above.

Serradell was a drummer in bands like La Perdiu Spencer, and he says in interviews that tendonitis made him abandon his drumsticks to take on the lead role in his own project. He lost a percussionist, but gained a more than interesting song-maker, whose tremulous, vulnerable vocal timbre, which reminds me of Ben Bridwell of the Band of Horses (who knows to what extent encouraged by “Eye In The Skye”, by Alan Parsons Project, one of the first songs that impacted him when he was a child) is one of his best assets, along with some texts that, from a humanistic perspective, have a certain spiritual depth but without resorting to cheap self-help rhetoric. , they tell us about the need to truly connect with our peers. Transcendence is reflected, but without vain grandiloquence. And there is hardly any waste: the delicacy of the title track, together with Meritxell Neddermann, the acoustic pulse with which he starts “Moss, soil and skin”the style of “As” (which could perfectly appear on a playlist of recent Prefab Sprout acolytes), the sensuality of “Fresh and Slow” or the pop push of “Blessed Cradle” (which has some of the evanescent texture of Cocteau Twins) mark a work that deserves attention in itself, regardless of the fact that its packaging results in a path more than traveled in recent years.

Share this: Facebook

X

