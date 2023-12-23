Jorge Glas, former vice president of Rafael Correa, will undergo a new trial in Ecuador

The Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office announced on Friday that a hearing to formulate charges against former vice president Jorge Glas will be held on January 5. The announcement comes after the judge in the case accepted the request of the Public Ministry to bring Glas to a new trial for alleged embezzlement in the Manabí Reconstruction case.

The Prosecutor’s Office stated that the hearing will also involve former officials Carlos B. and Pablo O., and is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on January 5. This development comes after the National Assembly (Parliament) refused to authorize a new criminal trial against Glas, who is currently seeking asylum in Mexico.

Although Glas is processing an asylum request in Mexico, the Prosecutor’s Office claims that the authorization of the National Assembly is not necessary for the new trial, as the alleged acts were committed while Glas was vice president, but the process began later. The case, known as ‘Reconstruction,’ investigates the alleged embezzlement of funds in the reconstruction process of the coastal province of Manabí, which was hit by a powerful earthquake in April 2016.

During the parliamentary debate, legislator Vicente Taiano of the Social Christian Party argued that the judge’s request should not have been addressed, as the magistrate is also involved in a tax investigation for another case of corruption. Taiano claimed that Judge Rivera “lacks legitimacy” and emphasized his involvement in a case investigating alleged infiltration by organized crime in judicial institutions.

Glas took refuge in the Mexican Embassy in Quito last weekend, at a time when the Police were ordered to locate and arrest him within the framework of the Reconstruction case investigations. The former vice president was previously in jail from 2017 to 2022 due to a conviction in another illicit association case related to the bribery scandal of the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

Glas has stated that he will seek to overturn the previous conviction, after Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court annulled the evidence used by Odebrecht, affecting politicians in Brazil and others in the region.

